Wakulla County fisherman's family speaks out following his death

December 19, 2019

According to the sheriff's office, Ricky Clifton's body was found three miles off of Shell Point around 3 p.m.

Wakulla County, Fla (WCTV) -- Wakullu County fisherman Ricky Clifton was found dead Wednesday three miles off the shore in Shell Point. His boat was found early that morning after capsizing two miles off of Goose Creek Bay.

Thursday, Clifton's mother Landa and sister Sarah, spoke to WCTV about the good times they enjoyed with Ricky. They said he was a simple man that loved his family, friends and the outdoors. His family said that they love him dearly and will remember him for his heart and selflessness.

"A good hearted boy, he would do just about anything for anybody," Landa Clifton said. She also said that he was loved by everyone and had millions of friends.

Sarah said Ricky enjoyed nature and you could always find him outside.

"You know he loved the outdoors, loved it," Sarah said. "Mullet fishing is what he was supposedly doing from what we knew. Something we've done our whole life."

He died at sea, which was a hard pill for his family to swallow, considering fishing was a place where he found refuge.

"I'm kinda lost. Really lost," Landa said. "I'd sit here and I'd hear him coming down the road with that radio wide open. So I'd know he was coming. I didn't even have to wait to look out, all I had to do was wait and open my door."

His mother believes that if they would have found out he needed help earlier, they could have went out themselves to get him. The family is now desperately searching for answers about what happened in his last moments.

"I don't know I just hope... they find the truth and they help my mother get through this because it's hard," Sarah said. "They had a very close relationship. Like I said, he was her favorite."

Ricky was the third youngest of four children and the scar of his death will forever be on his mother's heart.

"The biggest thing I'm going to miss, is him calling and asking 'Hello beautiful how you doing today?' Ricky was just a good boy," Landa said.

WCTV did reach out to Florida Fish and Wildlife Thursday, and it tells us the investigation is ongoing and autopsy results are eminent.

