Wakulla County residents react to stay-at-home mandate

April 1, 2020

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Wakulla County residents are preparing themselves for the new statewide mandate that Governor Ron DeSantis put into place Wednesday.

“I guess it kinda sucks but it needs to be done," said resident Wade Speigner.

Others decided to spring into action to take precautions by going to their local grocery stores.

“I told my son, I was like 'We gotta get to Walmart now because our Walmart is going to get bought out, it’s going to get hammered,'" said Wakulla County resident Thomas Formato. "So we gotta and try to grab some things.”

Some people agreed with the change and thinks it's a big step forward.

“I think it’s great, I think it’s the wise thing to do," said resident Willie Morris.

Other people started thinking about the ramifications.

Speigner says he feels for high school seniors who won't be able to go to prom and may even miss out on high school graduation. Formato talks about how parents will be impacted.

“A lot of these parents don’t have places to put their children and they're still expected to go to work," said Formato. "I think it just makes it hard on them.”

Formato then goes on to say that he can't wait for things to go back to normal so he can do daily activities, like go to the gym.

People hope that social distancing, and now a stay at home order, can help stop the spread of coronavirus.

"For the most part I think it might help a little bit," said Speigner. "People will be grumpy about it and get online to complain about it but at the end of the day I think it’s a good idea.”

