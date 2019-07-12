Wakulla Deputies arrest two on various abuse/neglect charges

By WCTV Eyewitness News

July 12, 2019

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office has arrested 58-year-old Mirko Ceska and 55-year-old Regina Ceska for various sexual and physical abuse charges.

Deputies say on July 1st, two females reported to the sheriff's office that they had escaped from them a couple of days prior after allegedly being abused by them for years. The two described Mr. and Mrs. Ceska as "doomsday preppers" who had getaway properties located around the country and stored tons of food rations and weapons in case of emergency.

The two women told deputies they were trained to raise animals, grow fruits and vegetables, and sew. They were also allegedly not allowed to go anywhere, have friends, have a cell phone, or even talk in public places. Police also say the girls were instructed to alway look happy in public, otherwise they would be punished. WCSO says the women were punished in a number of ways including verbal abuse, restricting food intake, and beatings. Officials took note of bruises on the victim's back and arms. Both females also told WCSO that Mirko would allegedly force sex acts upon them, some they say, with the support of Regina.

On July 12, law enforcement officials conducted a search warrant at the Ceska residents. In their search, detectives found large amounts of food, survival items, weapons, and ammunition. Another seized object was a video that allegedly showed Mirko screaming at the women for stealing food. Detectives also launched a search warrant on his cell phone which deputies say contained a search history for an incestuous video.

Mirko is now facing charges of sexual battery, sexual assault, abuse, and neglect. Regina is now facing charges of neglect and failure to report abuse.

This is a developing story.