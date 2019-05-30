Wakulla High School graduate shocks crowd walking across stage to receive diploma

Alicia Turner | Eyewitness News

May 29, 2019

WAKULLA CO. (WCTV) -- Beating the odds is one of the best ways to describe Mark NG. He recalls his walk across the stage at his high school graduation as one of his proudest moments.His walk receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, and it all started with a challenge from a teacher.

"He said well since you do physical therapy maybe you can walk across the stage.”

Mark accepted the test.

"It felt pretty great."

Born with Spina Bifida, Mark said things weren't always easy. He's known some of his classmates since first grade; but graduation was the first time any of them had ever seen him walk. Despite the excitement, Mark said his only goal: "Just get your diploma and get off the stage take a picture and go back to your seat."

For Mark the moment went quickly, but his parents say time stood still.

"For us we weren't even sure we would get to that moment," Mark’s dad Marlon said.

Mark’s condition forced him in and out of the hospital. From birth doctors counted him out.

“They had to teach him how to develop the muscles just to sit up," Marlon added.

"They said that he was never going to walk or talk or do anything, we’re so proud he overcame that,” said Mark’s mom Michelle.

With the help of his parents and siblings, Mark said they’re his reason to push through. However, Marks family explained that he’s their reason to never give up.

"I try to tell him every chance I get, but he really makes us proud," Marlon said.

"I didn't mean to be an inspiration. I was just trying to do what I had to do, but hopefully this helps someone in the future," said Mark.

Mark now hopes his journey helps someone else understand the power of persevering, even when the odds aren’t in your favor. Mark’s next goal is to go to a community college and receive his AA, and then transfer to study marine biology.