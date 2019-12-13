Wakulla High School students learn about career opportunities at TMH

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Wakulla High School students got a behind-the-scenes look at a major hospital, spending a week learning about what it takes to work at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

On Friday, the students visited an empty operating room, learning about the different procedures and machines.

All week they learned about different hospital departments, career paths, and volunteer opportunities.

Sheyanna Woodson is a 12th grade student at Wakulla High; she's headed to a nursing program at Jacksonville University next year.

"I really like the opportunity about working as a tech, especially and then I get to work around whatever I want to do, so I can see if the ER is maybe not for me or if it is, or if ICU is," said Woodson.

She said she appreciates the opportunity to learn more about different career paths in healthcare, and could see herself volunteering at TMH when home

from school.

Cheuk Fu, the Assistant Nurse Manager, said he's glad to see the high school students so excited.

"We do have a shortage of nursing and general healthcare personnel right now, so we want to get them to know that hey, this is here for you and this is a good opportunity and a good career choice," said Fu.

TMH does have opportunities for students with high school diplomas, including patient care assistants, positions in the sterile processing department, or an anesthesia technician.

College students can also volunteer and earn hours toward scholarships.

You can learn more about opportunities at TMH by clicking here.