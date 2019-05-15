Wakulla High School students prepare for world STEAM competition

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Wakulla High School Odyssey of the Mind Team qualified for world finals for the first time in 2017. Two years later, the team has done it again.

Students are preparing to travel to Michigan State University for the international competition.

Odyssey of the Mind is a competition that encompasses STEAM, which is science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Each school team uses a them to solve different problems in a creative way.

The Wakulla War Eagles will be performing a skit. Students created their set, plus designed their costumes from materials like paper gum wrappers and other items that would otherwise be considered trash. The group also built and programmed a robot to accomplish specific tasks, and designed it to match their set.

"Our robot had to lift something, it had to light up, and it had to rotate something," said Zoie Hill, Wakulla High School junior. "I did most of the structural stuff. I built the frame, and the inside parts and systems for it."

Chris Stearns, the engineering teacher at Wakulla High School and the Odyssey of the Mind coach, said the students have to do everything in the competition, with little help from even the coaches.

"Just to see the work, the dedication, the critical thinking; watching these kids grow over the last three years has been incredible," said Stearns. "These guys have worked so hard and they've really outshined quite a few other teams."

The Wakulla High School Odyssey of the Mind team will travel to Michigan State University for the world finals on May 21. The team is also searching for companies to partner with them for the rest of this school year and next school year. Anyone interested in helping can call Wakulla High School. Donations can be made via check to Wakulla High School, with 'Odyssey of the Mind' written in the memo.