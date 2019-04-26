Wakulla Springs Alliance writes letter opposing NextEra transmission power line route

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Some Leon County residents are upset about a proposed transmission power line on Tram Road. The Wakulla Springs Alliance is now saying the project, spearheaded by NextEra, has the potential to impact the water.

The Wakulla Springs Alliance unanimously voted at its meeting on Friday morning to send a letter to Tallahassee, Leon County, and NextEra, saying its members do not believe this is the best route for the project.

The City of Tallahassee said it does not have jurisdiction over the protested part of the project.

NextEra is proposing collocating transmission power lines onto city poles for fourteen miles; however, this is a much bigger project.

According to City Manager Reese Goad, the City does not have the ability to impact the protested lines outside of the city limits on Tram Road.

Goad said there are three potential benefits for the City to partnering with NextEra for those 14 miles.

The first is upgraded infrastructure.

About 100 city-owned poles would have to be replaced on seven miles of the route, an expense of about $10 million that NextEra would pay.

Stronger, larger concrete poles could be better for the City in severe weather.

Secondly, interconnecting the lines would eliminate additional clearing of forests for new lines.

Lastly, the project could improve the City's ability to draw power from outside the City limits, something Goad said Tallahassee does need to do occasionally. He also explained that the City sells power to other localities, and the interconnection would allow them to reach further.

Despite these benefits to the project, Wakulla Springs Alliance Executive Director Sean McGlynn believes Tallahassee and Leon County are vulnerable areas, due to the prevalence of sinkholes.

He said the karst and limestone would not support large cement poles needed for the project, and that the grout used to hold the poles up could hurt the environment.

"Then they're going to pump grout into it, and the grout has chemicals to make it harden, and it's cement," said McGlynn. "The grout is going to maybe clog the caverns and stop the flow of clear water going down to Wakulla Springs."

McGlynn said clear water flows from the recharge area of Tram Road, all the way down to Wakulla Springs.

He would like to see the lines built in a more upland area with better soil.

The City has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with NextEra to discuss the project further.

