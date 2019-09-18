Wakulla deputies: Georgia man sent nude pics to minor, made child porn

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) – A southeast Georgia man is accused of soliciting a minor, recording porn videos with the victim, and trying to meet up with her to take her across state lines for sex.

Wakulla County deputies first arrested Richard Bubb III on August 16.

Investigators say he sent nude photographs of himself to the 17-year old, performed sexual acts which were sent to her, and encouraged her to do the same. He was also planning to drive to Wakulla County from his home in Folkston, Georgia to pick her up, according to sheriff’s deputies.

After his arrest, an FDLE analysis of his cell phone uncovered 14 child pornographic videos involving Bubb and the victim, according to investigators. Each video had been transmitted via a social media app. That lead to additional charges against Bubb on September 17.

He now faces charges of 14 counts of possession of child pornography, 14 counts of the production of child pornography, solicitation of a minor, transmission of child pornography, and the transmission of harmful material to a minor.

Bubb was taken to the Wakulla County Jail.

