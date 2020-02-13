Wakulla property appraiser accused of misusing public money, FDLE investigating

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) – Wakulla County has received multiple complaints that property appraiser Brad Harvey has misused public funds. The county administrator outlined the complaints in a letter to state officials last September.

The letter details allegations that Harvey used the property appraiser credit card to buy personal items and pay for personal travel for himself and family members.

The complaints, made by unidentified county employees, also allege Harvey paid himself from public funds in excess of his approved salary.

The letter was sent to the governor’s office, state lawmakers, the state attorney, the Wakulla County sheriff, Florida’s auditor general and FDLE.

It urges the officials to investigate the allegations and take “swift action to stop future waste or theft of public moneys and restore integrity to the Office of the Property Appraiser.”

FDLE confirms its Office of Executive Investigations has been investigating Harvey since October 2019, but the agency is not releasing any other details, citing the active case.

Harvey does not face any criminal charges at this time. WCTV has reached out to Mr. Harvey for comment but we have not heard back.

