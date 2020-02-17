Wakulla widow's wish granted as community provides new ramp

By: Sophia Hernandez| WCTV Eyewitness News

February 17, 2020

WAKULLA, Fla. (WCTV) – One woman's gift has been granted.

Carol Canellas, a widow living in Wakulla County, had been living at home alone, but she is now with her sister Betty. The inseparable duo both suffer from varying illnesses and ailments, and their day to day has more burdens than most.

That is why, for years, she wished and prayed for a new ramp.

Canellas says although she has her savings, her husband, a WW2 veteran, has already passed and she cannot afford a brand new ramp all on her own.

But she no longer has to worry.

Her community and neighbors decided to step in and lend a helping hand. At the center of it all is her prior nurse, Tonya Putnal, who used to visit Carol three times a week over the years.

Putnal noticed the struggle Carol had just doing something as simple as entering and exiting her home. But last week, she made a call that she never expected would change Carol's life.

"A ramp," Carol said as she looked into the distance wistfully, "I could put my milk on this thing and haul it right up the ramp!"

That is the excitement that Canellas shared over the prospect of a brand new ramp. That prospect will soon be a reality, and that is all thanks to Tonya.

"It would just give her overall better quality of life," Putnal says. "Just being able to depend on herself more."

Tonya made a call to a local commissioner named Ralph Thomas asking what can be done. She expected to be transferred to a local organization, but instead he responded by creating a GoFundMe Page that asked for $1,000, which would go towards lumber and supplies for a new bridge.

In less than 24 hours, they met their goal.

"To be able to call her and let her know that the material was paid for," Tonya says. "And she was able to get this ramp and it built at no charge."

The ramp means more than easy access. It is a necessity for Carol. Days before Tonya made the call to Commissioner Thomas, Carol was in the hospital for six days.

Between her and her sister, they suffer from multiple disabilities and ailments, causing them to find it more than difficult to walk up the front steps or use their broken ramp.

"She needs to use a walker when she is not in a chair, so it is very difficult for her to walk up and down her steps," Tonya says.

But on Saturday, Tonya's husband and their neighbors will be giving Carol and her sister a gift that will make life a little easier.

"It feels great that people care enough about the elderly to help," Carol says. "I can't really tell you how I feel because I feel overwhelmed and I thank God for them everyday."

Tonya says that the response and assistance has been more than what she has ever imagined.

"When one neighbor is down our community comes to help," she says.

