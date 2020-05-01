Walk-up COVID-19 testing site at FAMU's Bragg Stadium expands capacity

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Florida A&M University's Bragg Stadium will now be able to conduct 300 tests per day.

The FAMU Bond Community Health Center says the public's response prompted this expanded capacity. Before, the site was processing 200 tests per day. Additionally, the site was reaching its maximum limit around 2 p.m. each day.

Organizers say the Florida Division of Emergency Management notified them about the expansion Friday.

Appointments at the site have also been extended to 3 p.m. daily. Testing will continue daily at the site through at least May 8, organizers say.

“We are excited and appreciative about this additional support to test more of our community members. It is indicative of the demand and need,” said Cynthia Harris, Ph.D., director of the FAMU Institute of Public Health.

So far, 1,187 people have been tested at the site since it opened on Saturday, April 25.

The FAMU location is one of just four walk-up testing sites in the state, with one other being in Duval County and two sites in Broward County.

Residents can make an appointment by calling the Leon County Health Department at 850-404-6399. People with appointments should arrive no more than 15 minutes early to avoid waiting and congregating.

Members of the Florida National Guard are helping administer swabbing and handling specimens, organizers say.

The site is for those who believe they have coronavirus symptoms or have been exposed to the virus. Testing is free and no physician referral is required.

Organizers say test results should be returned in a minimum of 72 hours.

The Leon County Health Department will notify those whose test return positive, while Bond staff will inform people whose test come back negative.

“The past seven days have shown that people want to get tested. They understand the seriousness of this pandemic and the toll it’s taking on the African American community,” said Dr. Temple Robinson, MD., CEO of Bond Community Health Center. “Staff and volunteers have met all the challenges we’ve faced in providing this important service.”

