Walk-up COVID-19 testing site at FAMU extended to June 15

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Organizers of the walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Florida A&M University's Bragg Stadium say the site's operations will continue until at least June 15.

More than 8,000 people have visited the testing site in the past five weeks, organizers say.

“The site has been successful as far as our ability to provide services to the Tallahassee community,” said director of the FAMU Institute of Public Health Cynthia Harris.

Harris says the need for testing remains urgent, especially considering the eruption of protests and people gathering in large groups in Tallahassee and across the country.

Testing is free and no physician referral is required.

Organizers say test results should be returned in a minimum of 72 hours.

The Leon County Health Department will notify those whose test return positive, while Bond Community Health Center staff will inform people whose test come back negative.

