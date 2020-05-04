Walk-up COVID-19 testing site at FAMU extended through May 14

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Florida A&M University's Bragg Stadium will continue collecting samples through May 14, organizers say.

On Friday, organizers announced due to high turnout, the site now has the capacity to conduct 300 tests per day.

Residents can make an appointment for a test at this site by calling the Leon County Health Department at 850-404-6399. People with appointments should arrive no more than 15 minutes early to avoid waiting and congregating.

The site is for those who believe they have coronavirus symptoms or have been exposed to the virus. Testing is free and no physician referral is required.

Organizers say test results should be returned in a minimum of 72 hours.

The Leon County Health Department will notify those whose test return positive, while Bond staff will inform people whose test come back negative.

