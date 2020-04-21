Walk-up COVID-19 testing site to open at FAMU's Bragg Stadium

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A walk-up COVID-19 testing site will open at the parking lot of Florida A&M University's Bragg Stadium this Saturday.

The site is scheduled to operate for 14 straight days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Although the site is being hosted especially for residents of Tallahassee's southside, FAMU says testing is free and open to the public.

Organizers say they plan to carry out 200 tests per day.

People who think they have coronavirus symptoms can make an appointment or walk up for the testing. If you test positive for COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health will notify you. If your test result comes back negative, Bond Community Health Center staff will call to give you those results.

A physician's referral is not needed to get tested at this site.

FAMU and the Bond Community Health Center are organizing the site with logistical and other help from FDOH and the Florida Department of Management Services.

