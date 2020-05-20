Walk-up testing site at FAMU's Bragg Stadium temporarily relocated due to weather

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Health Department says due to inclement weather, it is temporarily relocating its COVID-19 testing site at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, May 20.

Operations for Wednesday will be moved to the Alfred Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, which is located at 1800 Wahnish Way.

The health department says staff will continue to assist onsite with traffic flow and provide guidance for those being tested.

The walk-up site is open daily, including weekend and Memorial Day, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tests are free, and no physician referral is required. Organizers say the site will be open until at least June 1.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.