Tallahassee couple quarantined in GA waiting patiently to get back home

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 14, 2020

Mark and Beth Pace are among passengers on a cruise ship quarantined because of coronavirus, according to a report from CNN. WCTV reached out to the couple via Facebook, and they confirmed this news.

MARIETTA, Ga. (WCTV) –

Mark and Beth Pace left for a cruise weeks ago . They still haven't made it back home to Tallahassee. WCTV caught up with the couple as they waited at Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia.

Below is an edited transcript of their conversation with Jacob Murphey Saturday evening.

Jacob: How are you guys doing?

Mark Pace: "We've been tired from the jet lag and that sort of thing, but we're in much better spirits since we've gotten here. We're allowed to leave our room and walk around as long as we have our face mask on. We get to interact with other passengers, so we're doing good."

Jacob: It's nice to get fresh air right?

Mark:Yes absolutely, and the sun is out. it's great.

Jacob: Tell our viewers what your living quarters are like.

Beth Pace: The quarters are okay, adequate at best. I mean it looks like a motel on the outside but it's really a reserve base where are quarters are...we're blessed to have a roof over our head and we're making the best of the situation.

It's been difficult. Dobbins was meant for 250 people but now there are more than 400. A big jump in numbers. They're doing the best they can, and they have been wonderful to make our accommodations the best.

Jacob: Are you guys interacting with other passengers? Are you making friendships that will last?

Beth: We're going through an ordeal, so we're sharing notes and Facebook pages. We're all avid cruisers. We've had so many unique conversations. We've learned other people's needs and presented our needs, and met new and unique people.

Jacob: I know the last time you spoke with us, family members were reacting to your journey. What sort of reactions are you getting now?

Mark: For the most part, family and friends are happy about it. We interact with most of our friends via Facebook or texting.

Jacob: Anything else for our viewers to know?

Mark: The people here that are helping us, HHS, the staff here, the flight home, everybody has been tremendous. They said it's an honor to work with us. They understand we're going through an enormous amount of stress. They're bending over backwards to accommodate our needs.