Want a job in Antarctica? New Zealand is hiring!

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND (CNN) - If you're looking for a cool new job... This will do it! The government of New Zealand is looking for a construction partner to work in Antarctica. You heard that right!

They want people who can lead the redevelopment of its research headquarters there for a two-year project. Antarctica is the most remote place on earth as well as the coldest, driest, and windiest continent.

But if you're up for it, you may want to apply. You can register your interest on the government electronic tenders service website until October 23rd. Candidates will be flown to Antarctica in February to experience the continent first-hand.

