Warm evening for FSU vs. Michigan at College World Series

By: Brittany Bedi| WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team

June 16,2019

OMAHA, Ne. (WCTV)-- The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up to take on the University of Michigan Wolverines in the College World Series. It will be a warm Monday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6PM Central Time/7PM Eastern Time.

Temperatures at first pitch are forecast to be around 78 degrees with a light southeast breeze. High pressure extending from Wisconsin to eastern Nebraska will push eastward, leaving a continued southerly flow. Winds will be between 1 and 5 mph. Rain chances are low, but there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Limited instability should keep most storms below a severe threshold, but any lightning would delay the game. The 30% chance of showers and storms will be between 3 PM and 8 PM CDT.

Any rain should gradually taper off after sunset. By 10 PM, temperatures will gradually fall to the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.