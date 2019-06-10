Warrant taken in deadly shooting in Cordele

By: Ashley Bohle | WALB News 10

June 10, 2019

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) -- The GBI is investigating a deadly shooting in Cordele that appears to have happened Sunday on Roosevelt Street.

Monday morning, the Crisp Co. Sheriff said that a warrant is being taken for Michael Anthony Savage, 26, for Murder, Possession of Firearm during Commission of Felony, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Aggravated Assault in connection to this case.

Savage is 5’10”, weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, and is a Crisp County native. He was released from prison within the last year.

Sheriff Billy Hancock said that the victim was 38-year-old Kenneth Armstrong, also of Crisp County.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office called in the GBI, and agents have been on scene since early this morning.

A spokesperson with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call about shots being fired came in at 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Initially, Armstrong was transported to Crisp Regional in critical condition, but died early this morning.

It happened outside a home in the 2200 block of Roosevelt Street. A car was towed away Monday morning and agents are collecting evidence on the scene.

If you have any information about this homicide you’re asked to call 911.