Washington County Supervisor of Elections responds to hacking reports

By: WJHG

May 17, 2019

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -- National media outlets are reporting a Florida Panhandle county is one of two counties hacked by Russia in the 2016 elections. Governor Ron DeSantis told Floridians that those two counties are classified but no votes were changed in the hack.

Friday, WJHG/WECP asked Washington County about the reports it is one of the counties that were hacked. Supervisor of Elections Carol Finch Rudd released a statement saying in part, "At this time Washington County can neither confirm nor deny that they are one of the counties affected."

The statement continues on to say all of Florida's counties are working with the FBI and DHS.

Rudd's statement also references another statement released by the FBI, which reads in part,"The FBI provided information involving the attempted intrusion into Supervisor of Elections networks throughout the state. The FBI also provided assurance that investigators did not detect any adversary activity that impacted vote counts or disrupted electoral processes during the 2016 or 2018 elections."

