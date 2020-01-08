Washington Square developer settles liens, still no word on when construction will resume

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After six months at a standstill, the Washington Square project in downtown Tallahassee could finally be moving again.

Court records show Fairmont Development took out a loan of over 10 million dollars, settling almost 9 million dollars of liens with subcontractors.

The loan of $10,250,000 came from Lakeland Lenders LLC, a Chicago-based company.

Yates & Sons had filed a lien months earlier, requesting $8,218,645 from Fairmont; CMC Steel Fabricators Inc also filed a lien for $999,044.

Fairmont had also settled a lawsuit with the City of Tallahassee in the fall of 2019 over the use of the Eastside Parking Garage.

Developers did not respond to a request for comment on when construction may begin again, how long the project would take to complete, whether the previous subcontractors will be involved, and the state of the equipment and materials that have been out at the site for months.

The site has sat idle since July of 2019.

