Washington Square developers suing City of Tallahassee over perpetual easement

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Fairmont Development is suing the City of Tallahassee over a perpetual easement, after more than a month of halted construction at the future Washington Square development site.

The easement dates back to Andrew Gillum's time as mayor, and was approved by Kristen L. Cooks, the Assistant City Attorney.

Fairmont Development's attorney Tim Jansen said the hotel developers changed the entire building layout, in order to have permanent access the back end of the East Side parking garage.

The lawsuit states that the first floor of the garage would be used for the "back of house" operations, including employee parking, storage, deliveries, and waste disposal.

Jansen said the City of Tallahassee is now backing out of the agreement.

"The City owns the garage, but the easement goes to the land. So if the garage is torn down, the easement stays in place. The City doesn't like that; they may not like the deal they gave, but it was the deal they gave, and you can't change a deal."

The City of Tallahassee argued in a statement that "it is not in the best interest of Tallahassee citizens nor does the law allow for the City to negotiate beyond the life of the garage without fair compensation for the property."

The life of the garage is in question after an evaluation of the garage in 2018 by Rosenbaum Engineering found that there were "significant structural concerns, including some issues described as structurally critical," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit argues that the City "materially changed its position" by interpreting the easement as perpetual only for the lifetime of the Eastside Garage, which could be demolished as early as 2025.

The lawsuit claims Fairmont Development is losing more than $24,000 daily, by being unable to continue construction, and has an anticipated monthly loss in net operating income, currently calculated to be a minimum of $737,000 per month.

The City states that Fairmont has had, and will continue to have access to and use of the first floor at no cost.

The statement on behalf of City Attorney Cassandra Jackson reads, "The City is committed to supporting economic development, as evidenced by the easement agreement, and we want to see this project come to fruition while protecting the interests of local taxpayers."