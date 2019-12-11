Watchdog: “Basic and fundamental errors” in Russia probe

The Justice Department's internal watchdog will tell Congress on Wednesday that he's concerned that “so many basic and fundamental errors" were made by the FBI as it investigated ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Michael Horowitz's report was released Monday and it identified significant problems with applications to receive and renew warrants to eavesdrop on a former Trump campaign aide in 2016 and 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

That's according to prepared remarks by Michael Horowitz that were released before his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The report also found the FBI's actions weren't motivated by partisan bias and that the investigation was opened for a proper cause.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham chairs the committee.

He said “the system failed" during the investigation and agents took the law into their own hands.

