Watchful Eye target Thomas Co. sex offenders before Halloween

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 31, 2019

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Several local, state and federal agencies are making Thomas County neighborhoods safer for young trick-or-treaters.

Thomas County Sheriff's Office says it's called Operation Watchful Eye.

They check on the status of 164 sex offenders that are registered to homes within Thomas County.

TCSO released some of their bodycam video from Wednesday night, showing deputies knocking on doors and verifying the offender's registered information is correct.

For hours, they say local law enforcers, drug agents and the FBI Gang Task Force, along with members from Community Supervision and Juvenile Justice, teamed up.

"We made sure they were living there. If they had a search clause then we initiated a search. We went through their electronic devices. We also made sure there were no narcotics or weapons at that residence," said Lt. Tim Watkins, with TCSO.

The Sheriff's Office says they were able to verify 144 sex offenders Wednesday night. Five of them were arrested.

Deputies found drugs, questionable photos and disturbing items for kids they don't have.

TCSO says sex offenders restrictions vary. Although discouraged, one can still decorate or leave out candy.

While deputies monitor Halloween festivities, they're asking that parents prepare first.

"Then you'll know not to take your kids to that house," said Watkins.

A reminder that every offender is also a neighbor and to stay alert.

To find an updated list of sex offenders in Thomas County, click here.

TCSO says Operation Watchful Eye is expected to be finished by Friday.

