Water in Tallahassee subdivision tests positive for E. coli

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A water provider is warning residents in one neighborhood to boil their water after tests showed E. coli in the subdivision’s well.

U.S. Water Services Corporation provides water for the Brewster Subdivision, located on Tallahassee’s east side off Mahan Drive.

In a warning letter posted on the doors of residents’ homes, the company says the water system “detected a fecal indicator (E. coli)” in the well.

The company says it learned of the positive test on October 3 and is collecting five additional samples from the well within 24 hours to determine the extent of the problem.

The warning letter says residents should not drink the water without bringing it to a rolling boil for at least a minute. It says boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, preparing food, and washing dishes. The letter goes on to say people with compromised immune systems should consult their doctor.

Brewster Subdivision has approximately 80 homes and consists of Brewster Road, Panther Creek Road, and Bear Creek Road.

WCTV has reached out to US Water Services for more information. We have not heard back.

The company says residents who want more information should contact US Water Services at its New Port Richey headquarters at 866-753-8292.

According to its website, U.S. Water Services Corporation provides daily potable water to more than a million customers in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.