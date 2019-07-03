Watermelon Queen surprises kids on 'Food on the Move' bus

By: Julie Montanaro/WCTV Eyewitness News

July 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- A surprise guest greeted kids in a sash and crown Friday. The Florida Watermelon Queen was on board the "Food on the Move" bus.

The bus makes stops throughout Tallahassee every day during the summer.

Kids are invited to climb in and enjoy a free lunch thanks to Second Harvest.

About 50 kids a day take a seat on the bus. Some of them are lined up and waiting when the bus pulls in.

"They count on this bus day after day every summer," Second Harvest's Shannon Piotrowski said. "I've seen these kids grow up. It's really a warm feeling."

Florida Watermelon Queen Avianna Liuzzo welcomed kids on board Friday and talked with them about healthy, fresh foods, including - you guessed it - fresh watermelon.

"It's really nice that we come out and get to provide for them, you know, things that they may not have, but not only that, but also teaching them to eat nutritious foods too. Not just junk food," Liuzzo said.