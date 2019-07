By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 9, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A waterspout was seen on Tuesday afternoon near St. George Island as a thunderstorm rolled through the area.

The video above was sent to WCTV from viewer, Mellisa.

The waterspout was also seen from the WCTV studio from The WeatherSTEM camera at the St. George Island Bridge

It lasted about four minutes and dissipated before reaching land.