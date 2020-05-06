'We got the players': Fuller says Jaguars ready to make run

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 6, 2020

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) -- Gadsden County High School made great strides with the return of Corey Fuller as the Jaguars head coach; after not winning a game in 2018, GCHS went 5-5 last season.

"We should be going to state this year with the team we got," Fuller said, in speaking about his 2020 club.

Supreme confidence is the only way to describe how Fuller feels about his team.

"Now it's out there," Fuller said. "We're loaded."

Normally, a new coach has to change the culture of a program, but Fuller says this time, that was not an issue.

"Around here, the kids know who I am and it's going to be a change instantly," he said.

After finishing .500 last year, Fuller feels the Jaguars could have been 7-2 and he knows where the problem lies.

"Me and my coaches," Fuller said. "Not the players. We got the players. Me, as a leader, and my assistant coaches. All the pressure is on us."

Coach Fuller is not sure if there will be a fall season, but says if fall sports are allowed to compete, this could be season to a remember for Gadsden County.

"I think if the football gods let us have football we'll have a great year," Fuller said.

The Florida High School Athletic Association said in their most recent press release they are "Eager to reconvene all sports in the 2020-2021 school year."

