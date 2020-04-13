'We need to thank them': Honor Flight going digital amidst COVID-19 pandemic

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's an incredible way to say "thank you." The Tallahassee Honor Flight sends dozens of local veterans to Washington, D.C. every year.

But now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been postponed.

However, that hasn't stopped the organization from honoring our veterans.

The mission usually flies World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans to see the memorials in D.C. that were built for them. But, since that's not safe to do right now, they're bringing the sites to them.

This year, 80 local veterans planned to go wheels up on Saturday.

"There area lot of disappointed veterans right now," said Mac Kemp, the chairman of Honor Flight Tallahassee.

But, due to the pandemic, they'll have to postpone.

So, the organization is getting creative, planning to bring the experiences of more than 550 bets who have come before online.

"It's a virtual journey to remind people that even in this COVID crisis, veterans are important," Kemp said. "We need to remember them. We need to thank them for all they've done.

Following the schedule that was planned, they'll post photos from over the years, highlighting special moments from the past seven flights, all at the exact time they should've been arriving at each memorial.

It's just a temporary delay for a day that means so much.

Honor Flight Tallahassee plans to reschedule as soon as it's safe. The virtual experience will be posted to it's Facebook page.

They say they want as many people to join as possible.