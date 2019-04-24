"We" not "me": Jahn continuing culture change in year three with Lions

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- "Changing the culture." It's a phrase we've heard throughout Tallahassee over the last couple of years when it comes to local football teams, from FAMU to FSU and even at the high school ranks.

For instance, the Leon Lions.

Wednesday, the Lions took the field for spring camp to unofficially kickoff the third year at the helm for head coach Garrett Jahn who says that change is still a work in progress.

Over the past two years, the Lions have compiled a 3-18 record and even went winless in Jahn's first year in 2017.

Part of the reason why, according to the Leon alum, is there was more of a "me" culture than a "we" culture.

To try and change that, Jahn has taken steps this offseason to bring his team closer together in hopes of finding new success in 2019.

"We've been doing some things this offseason outside of the normal football work and we'll continue to do that throughout spring and summer to hopefully help accomplish those goals of becoming one unit and not a bunch of separate units," Jahn said.