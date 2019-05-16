'We put a good foundation in place’: Valdosta fire chief prepares for departure

By: Ri'Shawn Bassette | WALB News 10

May 16, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department will soon look for another permanent fire chief. This comes after current Chief Freddie Broome confirmed his departure Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s always the right decision when you are doing it for the right reason," said Broome.

A decision that Broome says he does not take lightly.

After 18 years at his North Carolina station and five years in Valdosta, he will soon serve as the Chief of South Fulton.

“It was an extremely hard decision to leave Valdosta because I love Valdosta Fire Department. We have a great department. We have outstanding employees. We have great support from our community," said Broome.

He said he’s very proud of the development of the entire department, especially the community engagement programs that they have put into place.

“We put a good foundation in place and hopefully the next chief will come in and be able to pick up and continue to excel with Valdosta Fire Department. This is an outstanding fire department," said Broome.

Nonetheless, he said he is excited because this is a great opportunity to move his career forward.

“But it was just one of those opportunities that don’t come across the table a lot, where you can go to a newer department and really be able to build it up," said Broome.

Broome shared that it will be extremely hard and emotional to leave, but he couldn’t be more thankful for everyone’s contributions.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today. Valdosta Fire Department would be where we are today if it hadn’t been for the support of the community," said Broome.

There’s no word on exactly who the next chief will be. Chief Broome’s last day will be June 16.