"We weren't prepared": Noles facing questions of prepardness following loss to Boise State

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- During Monday night's coach's show, a shocking revelation came from Florida State head coach Willie Taggart regarding the team's readiness, saying he felt the team wasn't 100% prepared to play, especially when it game to hydration.

On Tuesday, starting Seminole center Baveon Johnson said he felt the Noles were unprepared going into Saturday's game against Boise State, which is striking because they had some four months to prepare.

"No, we weren't prepared," he said. "I wasn't prepared, we all weren't prepared. We need to get better."

At the start of the game, FSU looked ready; Kendal Briles' offense scored at will, totaling 31 points in the first half and 358 yards in just 33 plays.

Talk about lethal simplicity.

But then came the second half and FSU reverted to old habits: Unstained drives and poor offensive line play on offense and a defense that was, quite frankly, run ragged.

When asked for further comment, Johnson said he felt like his team wasn't in the best shape entering Saturday.

"I feel like it was just conditioning overall and that's what we need to get better at," he said. "This team handled it well, very very well. We know that we lost and we know that it was a familiar feeling but we're not the team that we were last year, and we know that. And we know that we can bounce back and we absolutely plan on it. Forgo all about last week, we're focused on ULM."