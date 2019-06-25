Weather causes outages for Talquin Electric customers

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Electricity provider Talquin Electric Cooperative said weather moving through the Big Bend caused nearly 5,600 members to go without power Tuesday afternoon.

The company says crews were out as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power.

Due to the weather moving through our area, we are experiencing scattered outages throughout our service area. Approximately 5,626 Members are without power. Crews are en route to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. — Talquin Electric Cooperative (@TECtwwi) June 25, 2019

As of publication of this story, less than 900 people are reported to be without power through Talquin, according to PowerOutage.us, but the company says the number is just over 2,000.