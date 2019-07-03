Wednesday marks National Eat Your Beans Day

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 3, 2019

Wednesday is National Eat Your Beans Day and all you have to do to observe is, well, eat your beans!

Legumes date back thousands of years and are a good source of protein.

Need some iron in your diet? Try beans.

How about fiber? Beans have that too.

But, what types should you choose?

Chickpeas and soybeans are a good snack. You could also make a pot of chili or add some to tacos.

The possibilities are as endless as the types of beans.

Just steer clear of the jelly variety; those most definitely don't count as healthy!