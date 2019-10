By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Drivers on Magnolia Drive and Apalachee Parkway will see lane closures this weekend, from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 6:00 a.m. Monday.

According to FDOT, those lane closures include:

The inside southbound left turn lane of Magnolia Drive to eastbound Apalachee Parkway



The inside northbound lane of Magnolia Drive from Apalachee Parkway to Simpson Avenue