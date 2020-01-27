Weems Road PASS project underway to make for safer walks to park, Public Safety Complex

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A multi-million dollar construction project on Tallahassee's east side may look a little messy today, but city officials say it's beginning to take shape.

The Weems Road Pedestrian and Street Safety Project, otherwise known as PASS, will connect a multi-use trail from Tom Brown Park to Capital Circle.

But, it'll also fix a major issue.

A portion of Weems Road often floods during severe storms, cutting off access to the Public Safety Complex. But, city officials say a new bridge will raise the ground close to five feet.

City engineer Steve Shafer points to the complexity of keeping the roads open while they add oversized sidewalks, bike trails, a new roundabout for traffic flow, a major underground water infrastructure project and a brand new bridge.

"It is a dance, that's for sure," Shafer said. "Folks that have lived in Tally for a while know that Weems Road is one that is typical to flood in major storm events, with this being a major connector to Public Safety Complex, this is a great benefit."

It's a problem nearby businesses have seen first hand.

"I've seen people go swimming and fishing and all sorts of things when it floods on the roadway, so it was really really bad so I'm looking forward to not having that problem," said Dr. Carla Hutchinson, the executive director at the Foundation for Arts.

"Living with construction itself has been a little bit chaotic," added Monica Duque, Foundation for Arts' executive assistant.

They report a sizable dent in enrollment, attributed to traffic. But, they also say once the $8.5 million project is completed, it'll be a blessing.

"I'm looking forward to it being done," Hutchinson said. "It will be great to not have flooding issues.

But so far, the improvements are looking like a step in the right direction.

"People are going to want to walk and that type of thing, so I do think it's going to be amazing," said Duque.

Shafer says, at this point, the project is on schedule to be completed this fall.

