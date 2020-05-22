'We'll have more than ice': Unemployed woman receives anonymous gift from stranger

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It is a simple, feel-good story that highlights how a small act of kindness, can go a long way.

A Tallahassee woman who is in dire straights due to the COVID-19 pandemic shared her story with us on Tuesday. A good Samaritan who saw the story felt compelled to help out.

"I got a payment for $49," Kelly Ash told WCTV's Katie Kaplan. "Then they told me I was deemed 'ineligible'. I tried to log in today but the system's down."

It is the same story, just on a different day for Ash.

The Denny's waitress has been laid-off since mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis and is still waiting for her unemployment assistance.

"It's depressing," Ash said. "But, it's looking better, thank God. I'm not going to give up."

Enter in a kind heart; someone from a neighboring county who wanted to be identified only as "Lori." She said she was propelled into action after watching the 11 p.m. newscast Tuesday night, where Ash described how she only had ice trays left in her refrigerator.

"I just felt like God laid this on my heart when I saw the story the other night on the news," she said.

Lori met Ash and Kaplan in Tallahassee, where she gifted the hurting mother a pile of gift cards. It included funds for groceries, gas, fast food restaurants, and a bit of cash hidden inside. Ash teared up when she realized what was happening.

"Publix's... so we'll have more than ice trays," Ash said.

It was a simple act of kindness from a stranger, with no strings attached.

"I didn't know what all her needs were and I just wanted to give her stuff that might meet the different needs that she has right now," Lori said.

It was a gesture that meant so much to someone who is just trying to make it through a hard time.

"I don't really know what to say," Ash said. "It's amazing that people cared, thank you."