Wells, Goff headline Valdosta State post-season honors

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 20, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta State quarterback Rogan Wells has been named the Gulf South Conference's Offensive Player of the Year and Blazers head coach Gary Goff has been named the conference's Co-Coach of the Year, as 13 total Blazers were named to all-conference teams on Wednesday.

This marks the second-straight year Wells has garnered the Offensive Player of the Year award and was named to the GSC First Team for the second straight year, as well.

The South Carolina native finished the year with a passer rating of 163.23 and completed 71.7% of his pass attempts (190-for-265) for 2,315 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Wells also added 680 rushing yards (68 yards per game) and six rushing scores to his statline.

Goff took the Blazers to a second-straight undefeated season in his first as head coach with the program, and shares the league's Coach of the Year award with Mississippi College's John Bland.

For the full list of VSU's post-season honorees, click here.