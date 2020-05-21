'We're focused...on winning a championship in the MEAC': FAMU AD addresses rumors of conference change

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For nearly 40 years, Florida A&M has played in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. And, while they're not a founding member, the Rattlers have become synonymous with the MEAC since joining 1979.

But, rumors are swirling that the Rattlers may be looking to move on to a new league, and many believe the MEAC's biggest rival conference, the South Western Athletic Conference, or SWAC, is the landing spot.

But, FAMU Athletic Director Kortne Gosha told WCTV Thursday while the school is always aware of the shifting college landscape, their current focus is on the MEAC.

"I think it's very important for us to study the landscape, I think it's something every AD in the country is doing right now," Gosha said. "I've had some FBS ADs call me in the last couple weeks to talk about regional play. We've got great relationships with our HBCU peers in the SWAC, we play a lot of non conference games but we're totally focused on being members of the MEAC and focusing on winning a championship in the MEAC in 2020."

The last time the Rattlers did not play as a member of the MEAC was the 2004 season, when they played as an independent in the FBS.

