West Tennessee Street businesses concerned about pedestrian safety after more crashes

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Safety on West Tennessee Street has become a community-wide conversation with students and businesses in the area expressing concern.

The latest pedestrian-involved crash happened Thursday morning around 5:30 a.m.; a vehicle hit a person at the intersection of West Tennessee and Bronough.

There were no witnesses to the crash, and it's not clear if the person was in the crosswalk; the driver told Tallahassee Police he or she had a green light. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Last Thursday, a 19 year-old was hit by a vehicle while on an e-scooter.

The crash report obtained by WCTV shows that the vehicle was turning right onto West Tennessee Street from Murphree Street. The driver of the vehicle and one witness told TPD he stopped at the stop sign; another witness said he didn't. The pedestrian hit was not in a condition to give a statement.

He was taken to the hospital.

In the e-scooter incident, police did not determine that the driver was at fault. No arrest was made in the Thursday morning crash; WCTV is still waiting on that crash report.

Businesses on West Tennessee have varying opinions about who is to blame for the continued crashes.

"I'm always aware! Walking across that street, a woman my mother's age swerved in so close that I could touch, she stopped, I could touch her car," said Hunter Sullivan, a body piercer at Capital City Tattoos and Piercings. "You getting somewhere in a rush is not worth somebody's life. You could've hit somebody's son, you could have hit somebody's dad, their wife."

Sullivan says he has noticed pedestrians practicing unsafe behavior, such as jaywalking, or walking on the crosswalk before the light changes.

"And I think, well, it's a good thing I'm certified in CPR, because if you get hit I'm going to be your first responder," he said.

"People will hit the button and just start walking. Like, that doesn't mean you can go! You have to have a little walking dude, and then you can go," said Tori Flynn, an FSU student and employee at Capital City Tattoos and Piercings.

Peony River, a restaurant at the corner of West Tennessee and Bronough, has a front row seat for speeding drivers.

"Everyone wants to get home fast! So sometimes there is speeding," said staff manager Chris Gao.

Gao says sometimes she can hear car crashes during rush hour near the Duval and Monroe intersections.

"The sound is so loud we can hear here, even though we are one block away," she said.

Gao says some of the businesses and organizations located on West Tennessee bring inconsistent numbers of pedestrians; some aren't familiar with Tallahassee.

"Passengers from the Greyhound Station, sometimes they're carrying their suitcase, so they're not walking very fast," said Gao.

WCTV spoke to one pedestrian just after he had crossed at the Bronough-West Tennessee intersection.

"Uh, well, it took forever!" said Mitin Patel.

Patel was visiting Tallahassee for an affordable housing conference, traveling up from Fort Lauderdale.

"I was a bit hesitant, because there was a car turning to my left, as I'm walking in the crosswalk! It would be disastrous if somebody's not paying attention."

Every business agrees, all travelers could pay more attention, urging pedestrians and drivers to stay off their phones.

"Don't play your music so super loud, don't hold your phone up to where you're distracting yourself," said Sullivan.

