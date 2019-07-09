‘What-a-couple’ gets Whataburger surprise for 62nd anniversary

By: Amanda Ruiz | KCBD 11

July 9, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -- A Lubbock couple who visit their neighborhood Whataburger religiously got a special surprise from their favorite fast-food chain restaurant for their 62nd anniversary. It was a Whataburger surprise for this what-a-couple.

Denora and Billy Joe Morman, better known as Danny and B.J., got married when she was just 17 and he was 21 in 1957. This couple says they love to spend time together, especially when it involves Whataburger. In fact, the couple said they love Whataburger so much that they visit twice a day every single day. Employees at the burger shop began to notice and when they found out this couple’s 62nd wedding anniversary was just around the corner, they knew they had to do something special for their most loyal customers.

The Whataburger team on Quaker Avenue decided to throw this couple an anniversary party. There was a reserved table decorated to the nines with a Whataburger table cloth, flowers, balloons, and a cake. All for Danny and B.J.

“This is the ultimate treatment you get as a customer, but I like to call it friendship,” said B.J.

B.J. and Danny see the employees at this Whataburger as their adoptive grandchildren, and the employees say they feel the exact same way about this couple.

“It makes me so happy that I get to come here and see their happy little faces,” said Whataburger employee Brooklyn Knorr.

The secret to how this couple stay so strong? Well they say besides their trips to Whataburger, its about each other. “You agreed to do something and you keep your word. Marriage is just like that,” said B.J.

As for Danny, its much simpler. “Well, he’s always been there for me.”

So what does the happy couple order each day? They get chicken strips and a Whataburger with extra veggies every time, except when they make it to breakfast on Saturday mornings. Then, Danny gets scrambled eggs and bacon and B.J. orders pancakes with sausage.