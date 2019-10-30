What are the Santa Ana Winds?

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Oct. 30, 2019

PHOTO: California Wildfire, Photo Date: 10/27/2019 (Source: Cal OES)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's gloomy and muggy for most of the Big Bend and South Georgia, but many in California would take a little moisture and some rain over the fires that are ravaging the state.

One big factor in those fires is something called the Santa Ana Wind.

Where that name came from is

up for debate, but what is known is what causes the winds.

Strong high pressure sets up over the Rockies, bringing a northeasterly flow across California. It not only forces in warm, dry continental air - especially as it moves down mountains, but the winds also can gust up to 60 miles an hour or higher. The flow funneling in between mountains can also make the wind speed higher.

Already seeing pretty consistent #SantaAna winds gusting 40-50 mph this morning! Mountain peaks up to 60+ mph and RH has dropped to single digits. Chilly too... latest on the extreme fire danger on #cbsla now with @suzmarques @DeMarcoReports @_JenniferKim pic.twitter.com/eqTNl0ga23 — Danielle Gersh (@DanielleGersh) October 30, 2019

The arid wind helps to dry vegetation. When a fire starts, it can push flames into homes and businesses.

Santa Ana season usually runs from fall to spring, which means we could see more of this on and off during the near term.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.