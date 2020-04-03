"Fell through the cracks": State employees air concerns about still working in offices

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- More state employees are coming forward with concerns about being asked to work in their offices. The latest development comes with a formal complaint by employees in the Agency for Health Care Administration.

The employees said they're concerned, frustrated, and don't feel safe. They chose not to show their faces on camera or release their names.

"Telecommuting is only an option for the people they made it an option for; like the people who fell through the cracks, what are we supposed to do?" said one employee.

"Something needs to be done because it's not fair to all workers in office buildings," said another.

Multiple employees at the Agency for Health Care Administration say they feel as if they've been left behind. Some are worried about COVID-19 being passed through their paperwork.

"Of course this virus can live for days," said one woman.

"As part of our jobs we must touch packages and mail coming from all over the state. It has become obvious that this virus can survive on surfaces for multiple days, otherwise there would not be protocols on how to sanitize home deliveries," wrote one person in a statement.

The work done by these employees is collaborative.

"I get my work from somebody else, they hand it to me, I pick it up, I do it and I hand it to somebody else to scan into the system. It changes hands a lot, we're constantly coming in and out of each other's doors," said one person.

Employees say they have been told they could stay at home, but for some, it's too high of a cost.

"If I want to be at home I would have to use my time; but I don't want to exhaust my time."

Another employee wrote in an e-mail about a woman who has saved her personal time for a major event.

"Her time has been building so she can be the one person who is there for labor and delivery. If she gets sick, she won’t be able to be there. "

The workers say their job is important, but it does not classify as essential.

"Everybody who has control over the people are showing up every day aren't showing up every day and that in and of itself is the most frustrating part of this."

In a statement to WCTV, the Agency for Health Care Administration said, “The Agency for Health Care Administration understands these are unprecedented and challenging times. Our Agency is on the frontlines of the State’s response to this public health crisis. As we evaluate our mission, the Governor’s directives, and the needs of those who depend on us, we are also taking into consideration our mission critical employees and those who can telework. Staff who have underlying medical conditions or are over the age of 65 have been given the opportunity to take leave if telework is not possible based on job duties. Every industry is facing a strain on resources and our objective is to protect employees while remaining committed to our mission. Our doctors, nurses and other health care workers are working tirelessly and deserve our Agency’s support.”