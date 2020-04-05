What to know when disinfecting for coronavirus

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – As the coronavirus continues to escalate, millions around the world are practicing hand hygiene. While the virus is not mainly spread through objects and surfaces, it is important to know how and why we should be disinfecting.

According to the CDC, commonly used items like phones or computers can have the virus living on it for more than 72 hours. On other day to day items like your car keys or stainless steel door handles, the virus can hold up to around 48 hours.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the virus can survive in the air for up to three hours, which can sound alarming. However, Dr. Christie Alexander with Florida State's College of Medicine states that the amount of the virus that may remain on your counter top or desk is unknown. "It depends on how much the virus is on that persons hand when they touch the object," shares Alexander, "And you won't be able to figure it out, you won't be able to know that is a microscopic thing."

She says properly disinfecting your everyday items is key, "As long as there is 70 percent alcohol that is the right amount to be cleaning those surfaces. Now if you don't have Clorox wipes or something like that...you can prepare a diluted bleach solution to achieve the same goal."

Dr. Christie says that a good rule of thumb is to practice these hand hygiene measures daily, "Just making sure when you are putting things away you are wiping things down as you go...and when you are finished either toss the bag that it came in and at the end of it all just make sure you are wiping your hands right afterwards."

