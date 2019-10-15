While QB's struggled against Clemson, Briles says poor performance not solely on their shoulders

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Coming off a dismantling loss to Clemson, Florida State now prepares for a duel with Wake Forest, who was in the Top 25 this time last week.

The Seminoles are certainly a team who could use a shot in the arm, but that wont come until the arm of either James Blackman or Alex Hornibrook becomes more effective.

Or, maybe, until the team finally decides which guy will be their guy.

At any rate, FSU offensive coordinator says Kendal Briles said Tuesday that last weekend's offensive performance shouldn't fall solely on his quarterbacks.

"I thought both guys were inconsistent and they graded out that way as well. And, Clemson's defense can do that to an offense and a quarterback, so it wasn't all on just the quarterbacks," Briles said. "It was on us as a coaching staff and the players, so we gotta make sure we correct those things and get ready this week.