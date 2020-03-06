White House cancels Trump’s visit to CDC

President Trump’s scheduled trip to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is canceled, according to a White House schedule.

The trip to the CDC’s headquarters in Atlanta was set to take place Friday afternoon.

There is no word yet on what led to the change of plans.

On Jan. 30, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global health emergency.

Since then, numerous public events and major conferences were canceled due to the disease.

There are now more than 97,000 confirmed cases globally and more than 3,300 people have died as a result of the coronavirus.

