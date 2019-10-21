Smart Living: Why your workout isn't working

By: Ivanhoe Newswire

October 21, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — For the average person who works out regularly, it take two weeks to start seeing results when you try out a new workout. But for beginners, it may take up to two months before you see any real change.

It’s tough to stay motivated when you aren’t seeing results. But don’t give up just yet!

Have you been hitting the gym hard, but aren’t seeing results?

You might be doing the wrong moves for your goals! If you want to build muscle, personal trainer Dan Taylor says to focus on intensity.

“Generally, things that are a little bit lower in repetition and higher in resistance, a person doing an overhead dumbbell press, someone doing something like squats,” Taylor said.

Barbell back squats, dumbbell farmer’s walk and bench presses are moves to build muscle.

But if you want to gain balance, Taylor told Ivanhoe, “A person can just stand and close their eyes, and that’s just beginner right there.”

For more of a challenge, the Mayo Clinic suggests weight shifts, single leg balance, and bicep curls while balancing on one leg. If your goal is to cut the fat and lose weight, Women’s Day Magazine says try running, swimming, and jump squats.

Taylor says any exercise is good exercise.

“There’s no reason why a person shouldn’t do aerobics and things like that, but then weights also play a really good part in losing weight,” he explained.

With ways to reach your goals.

A personal trainer can help you do the right exercises for your goal and keep you committed to an exercise routine. Lessons.com says on average, personal trainers cost 40 to 70 dollars per hour.

