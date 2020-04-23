Widespread damage as storms sweep through South Georgia

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 23, 2020

PELHAM, Ga. (WCTV) – Crews are cleaning up damage across several communities in south Georgia after powerful storms ripped through the region Thursday afternoon.

The were reports of a tornado on the ground in Mitchell County and damage to trees, power lines and homes in the Moultrie area.

In the Mitchell County community of Pelham, the storms flipped a van on its roof outside the St. Lewis Missionary Baptist Church and tore into the church building. Damage to the church is severe, according to Senior Pastor Fleetwood Price, II.

Nearby, trees were snapped and toppled, several falling and damaging homes. Some roads were impassable due to downed trees and power lines. Because of the damage, the mayor of Pelham ordered a curfew from 7 p.m. Thursday evening until 7 a.m. Friday morning.

In northern Lowndes County, strong winds tore apart a metal building, scattering the pieces across Highway 41 in Hahira, prompting temporary closure of the road. Mayor Bruce Cain said it appears that straight line winds caused the damage there. The former Mackey Lumber building is now vacant and no injuries were reported.

Farther north in Cook County, gusts toppled trees at an RV park in Cecil, and flipped one of the vehicles. Nearby, a toppled tree sliced into a home, caving in the roof. The man who lived there says his child, sleeping in a crib, was someone spared injury as part of the home came crashing down.

There were no reports of injuries despite the damage.

