Wild Adventures prepares for Memorial Day heat

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 24, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Lowndes County residents are getting an early start to the holiday weekend.

Wild Adventures Splash Island officially opens for summer hours on Saturday. With the public pool in Lowndes County opening after Memorial Day, the water park grounds are expected to be packed with people looking to beat the heat.

Theme park staff said Memorial Day is one of their biggest weekend. Add in some extra sunshine and Wild Adventures staff are preparing for big crowds. With the weekend calling for some of the hottest weather South Georgia has seen so far this year, park officials said making sure visiting families are 'splashing' safely is a top priority. They said lifeguards will be on duty all throughout the water park, and are trained to recognize the signs of heat distress.

"Our lifeguards go through some pretty robust training, and they're ready," said Patrick Pearson with Wild Adventures. "They're absolutely ready for the crowds. If you come out to Wild Adventures you see their eyes are trained, on the lazy river, on our wave pool, they're watching."

Staff say the best advice to stay safe and still enjoy some fun in the water is to come early, bring sunscreen and stay hydrated.

Wild Adventures does offer free water at every concession stand and restaurant throughout the park. Officials also advise that families stay aware of how much time they're spending in the sun.

All military men and women, both past and present, do receive free admission throughout Memorial Day Weekend.