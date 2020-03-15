Wild Adventures to shut down operation until March 28

By: WALB|Kim McCullough

March 15, 2020

Wild Adventures Theme Park employee emblem (WALB)

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park will be temporarily closing to the public effective Monday, March 16 as a precautionary measure and are planning to reopen Saturday, March 28, according to an update on the theme park’s website.

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Wild Adventures, the park said they are committed to putting the health and safety of their team members, guests, and animals first.

The animal husbandry teams and essential personnel will continue to maintain the vital systems and processes that ensure the highest level of care for the animals at Wild Adventures. Those team members have been trained on hygiene policies, social distancing methods, and have access to personal protective gear.

The park will also provide an additional bring-a-friend free admission to be used during the summer of the 2020 season for all season passholders.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.